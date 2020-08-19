In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – Mro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19.8.1976. Forever remembered with fondest memories, love and gratitude by his children Violet, Antoinette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest in Your musical home.

CASOLANI. Remembering our dear father ROBERT on the 15th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

COST CHRETIEN – GLORIA, née Farrugia. On her 11th anniversary. Never forgotten by her husband Noel and family.

ELLUL – CHARISSE. In loving memory of our dear daughter on the third anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her parents John and Angela, Paul, her sister Audrey and her brother-in-law Georg, her nephews Luigi, Francesco and Beppe, her friends and colleagues. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 33rd anni-versary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his daughters, Sr Maria of il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, Florence and her husband Sergio and his granddaughter Francesca. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. Remembering ANTON with love and a lifetime of memories on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts – Clarissa; Cathy and Aldo, Tessa and Antoine, Peter and Sue and his grandchildren Michael and Pippa; his brother Adrian; his sister-in-law Frances; all his nephews and nieces and friends.

PACE – EDITH née Borg. Re-membering a dearly loved mother and grandmother, especially today the eighth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Her daughter Joan and her husband David and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

STAINES – MURIEL. In loving memory of a dear sister on the anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Patrick, Geraldine and Margaret.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.