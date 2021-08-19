Obituaries

FIORENTINO. On August 18, at St Vincent De Paul, Residence, CARMEL (Charles) Fiorentino, aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved children. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Mark and his wife Lisa, Alison and her husband Steve, Sharon and her husband David, grandchildren Luke, Andrè, Julie, Sam, Lee, Stella, Charles and their families, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Friday, August 20, at 8.30am, for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

GRISCTI. On August 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 83, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children Sandra and Pierre and their families, his sisters Miriam and Carmen and their families, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 20, at 1.30pm, for Fatima parish church, Gwardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.PORTELLI. On August 14, eve of the Assumption of Holy Mary, at Gozo General Hospital, MARIA née Mizzi, of San Lawrenz, Gozo, aged 77, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Alfred, her brothers Joseph Mizzi A&CE, husband of Tanya, and John, husband of Elizabeth, her nieces Claire and Sandy, and their respective families, and Sarah, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, August 20, at 5pm, at San Lawrenz church, Gozo, followed by interment in the family grave at San Lawrenz Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On August 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA née Cutajar, of Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her dear husband Emanuel. Her children John, Anna wife of Stephen Montefort, Ray and his wife Marie. Her beloved granddaughters Maxine wife of Jean Paul Zahra, Corinne, Julia and Samuel Firth. Her precious great-grandchildren Jacob and Arianne. Her brother Joe of Australia, in-laws, nephews and nieces, family and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 19, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions would be appre-ciated. It is the family’s wish that black should not be worn.Lord, grant her eternal rest.Special thanks to all the staff in Ward MAU3 at MDH.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – Maestro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19-8-1976. Beloved father, forever remembered with love and gratitude. Laetatus sum, I am glad when they told me we will go into the house of the Lord. Rest in the Lord’s musical home. Violet and Antoinette.

CASOLANI. Remembering our dear father ROBERT J. on the anniversary of his passing away. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

COST CHRETIEN – GLORIA, née Farrugia. On her 12th anni-versary. Never forgotten by her husband Noel and family.

ELLUL – CHARISSE. In loving memory of our beloved daughter on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her parents John and Angela, sister Audrey and her husband Georg, her nephews Luigi, Francesco and Beppe and her dearest Paul, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 34th anni-versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters, Sr. Maria of il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, Florence and her husband Sergio and his granddaughter Francesca. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – EDITH, née Borg. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother who passed away to eternal life nine years ago today. Her daughter Joan and her husband David and grandsons, Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUEL – GEORGE. In loving memory of our dearest father who passed away on August 19, 2009. His doting family. “This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments.... and you get the tears at the end too.”

STAINES. In loving memory of MURIEL on the anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

