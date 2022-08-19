Obituaries

CALLEJA. On August 16, at Dar Tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Mgr PHILIP CALLEJA, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his brother Carmel and his wife Lina, his nephew Francis and his wife Catherine Edith, his nieces Josephine and her husband Mario, Carmen and her husband Paul, Anna Marie and her husband Paul, Josette widow of Joseph, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, August 19, at the Jesuits church, Valletta, at 3pm. Lying in repose between 1.45pm and 2.45pm at the same church. No flowers by request but donations to Il-Qaddejja ta’ Ċenaklu, Dar Tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – JOSEPHINE, aged 71, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Malcolm and his wife Tiziana, her daughter Ingrid and her husband Michael, her precious grandchildren Kyle, Adam and Elisa, and all her other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, August 20 at 8.30am at the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass will be celebrated, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – Maestro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19.8.1976. Beloved father, forever remembered with love and gratitude. Laetatus sum, I am glad when they told me we will go into the house of the Lord. Rest in the Lord’s musical home. Violet and Antoinette.

CASOLANI – ROBERT. Loving memories of our dear father on the 17th anniversary of his demise. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

COST CHRETIEN – GLORIA, née Farrugia. On her 13th anniversary. Never forgotten by her husband Noel and family.

ELLUL – CHARISSE. In loving memory of our beloved daughter on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her parents John and Angela, sister Audrey and her husband Georg, her nephews Luigi, Francesco and Beppe, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. Remembering ANTON with love and a lifetime of memories on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life (August 19). Always in our hearts Clarissa, Cathy and Aldo, Tessa and Antoine, Peter and Sue and his grandchildren Michael and Pippa. May he rest in peace.

PACE – EDITH. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Joan and her husband David and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan. May she rest in peace with you Lord for eternity.

STAINES. In loving memory of MURIEL on the anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

In loving memory of GEORGE SAMUEL - August 19, 2009. Your life was a blessing; Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words; And missed beyond measure. His loving family.

