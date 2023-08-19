Obituaries

CUSTÒ. On August 18, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EMMA, née Muscat, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Malcolm and his wife Ruth, Edward and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Nina, Daniel, Carla and Matthew, her sisters Joyce and Marlene, her brother Louis and his wife Roseanne, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital this Monday, August 21, for Madonna ta’ Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC for their constant care and dedication.

TABONE. On August 15, JOSEPH NICHOLAS, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Georgia, his daughters Angela and her husband Michael Anthony, Theresa Cremona and Anne Marie and her husband Andrew Fenech Azzopardi, his grandchildren, Liana and her husband Michael, Thomas and his wife Victoria, Kyra and her husband Steve and Nicola and his great-grandchildren Zak, Ella and Olivia, his brother Colin and his wife Nadia, his brothers-in-law Joseph and Charles Cassar and their respective families and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, today, Saturday, August 19, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – Maestro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19.8.1976. Beloved father, forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

CASOLANI. In loving memory of ROBERT on the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by children and respective spouses, Angela and Pierre, Raymond and Roslyn.

COST CHRETIEN – GLORIA, née Farrugia. On her 14th anniversary. Never forgotten by her husband Noel and family.

ELLUL – CHARISSE. In loving memory of our beloved daughter on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her parents John and Angela, sister Audrey and her husband Georg, her nephews Luigi, Francesco and Beppe, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAINES. In loving memory of MURIEL on the anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

In loving memory of GEORGE SAMUEL - August 19, 2009. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words; And missed beyond measure. His loving family.

