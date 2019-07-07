Obituaries

CLOUGH. Prof. PAUL passed away tragically on July 25. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Vicki and her husband Albert Anastasi and Maggie and her husband Ray Gerada, his nieces Cindy and Jan, Betta, Zooey and her husband James McLaren, Rebecca and her husband Jean Paul Demajo, and his four grandnieces. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 5, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, at 9am where Mass praesente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at St Lawrence cemetery in Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FERNANDEZ. On July 31, THERESE, née Scerri of Sliema, residing in San Ġwann, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her husband John, her daughters Graziella, Daniela and her husband Mario, her grandsons Leon and Aiden, her sisters Marion, Romy, Ivy and Marlene and her brother Mario, their respective spouses, families and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 3, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special gratitude to the staff at the Haematology and Palliative care wards at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Dr MAURICE V. ARRIGO. On the anniversary of his death. Mourned by his children and grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

FARRUGIA. In ever loving memory of LYNETTE, today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, her children John and Celine and their respective families, Fr Christopher, OFM, and Elisabeth. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

FENECH. In loving memory of JOHN who passed away 21 years ago today. Fondly remembered by his wife Mildred, daughter Kirsten and her husband Conrad Zahra, son Graham and his wife Heidi, granddaughter Kasey, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her sister and brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life today, August 2, at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, at 7.30pm.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of SAVIOUR (Limps), who passed away 14 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles, Louise and his family.

PORTELLI – SAVIOUR. Treasured memories of our dear ‘Limps’ on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed. Marguerite, Andrew and Debbie, Simon and Vanessa, Michael and Agnieszka, Thomas, Luisa, Matthew, Andrea, Timmy, Kaya and Mila.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps) who passed away 14 years ago today. Sadly missed by John and Vicky and their family.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps) who passed away 14 years ago today. Greatly missed by Francis and Louise and their family.

ZAMMIT – JOHN, 2.8.1990. Loving and cherished memories. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The family.

