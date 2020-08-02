Golden anniversary

RONALD MICALLEF and MARGARET ROBERTS

The marriage took place on August 1, 1960, at St Colman’s church, Cosham, Hants, UK. Congratulations and God bless you both, from your children, Peter and Karen, Kenneth and Angela, Christine and Billy and from your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Dr MAURICE V. ARRIGO. On the anniversary of his death. Mourned by his children Noel, Peter and Marisa, their respective spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A commemorative Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 3, at 6.30pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

DEBONO – DAVID. In loving memory of a dear brother on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 20th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007, her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her sister and brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life tomorrow, Monday, August 3, at 7.30pm at the old parish church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

GRECH – JOE. Treasured and loving memories on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Marie, Daniela and Jean-Paul.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of LIMPS, who passed away 15 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles, Louise and his family.

PORTELLI – SAVIOUR. Treasured memories of our dear “Limps” on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed. Marguerite, Andrew and Debbie, Simon and Vanessa, Michael and Agnieszka, Thomas, Luisa, Matthew, Andrea, Timmy, Kaya and Mila.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps) who passed away 15 years ago today. Sadly missed by John and Vicky and their family.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps) who passed away 15 years ago today. Greatly missed by Francis and Louise and their family.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 29th and 26th anniversaries of their deaths on July 21 and August 6, respectively. Fondly remembered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT – JOHN. Loving and cherished memories. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The family.

To whom it may concern

Vanessa Zammit was awarded the degree of Doctor in Biomedical Science by the University of Wolverhampton, UK. She was a Malta Government Scholarship Scheme (MGSS, 2014) PhD scholarship awardee.

