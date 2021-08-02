Obituary

GATT. On July 31, TARCISIO, aged 86, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved and devoted wife for 60 years Maria née Mousu, his sons Pierre and his wife Miriam, Michael and his wife Fiona, as well as their children Nadya, Simon, Karl, Daniel and Julian. He will also be sadly missed by his sister Mary, his in-laws Eileen and Bernard Zahra de Domenico, John and Patricia Mousu, Lino and Rosabelle Mousu, Lydia Mousu, his nephews and nieces, other numerous relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3, at 7.45am, for Immaculate Conception of Our Lady parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Sacred Heart of Jesus cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.Mandatory standard COVID-19 protocols are to be observed at all times, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

FARRUGIA. Loving memories of our dear parents, LYNETTE, today her seventh anniversary, and JOSEPH, August 14 the first anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. John, Celine, Fr. Christopher and Elisabeth.

FRENDO – JOE. On his 50th anniversary (1-8-2021). Always so lovingly remembered by his children Henri and Margaret, M’Rose and David, Michael and Irene, and all the family.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, tomorrow the 21st anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007, her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her sister and brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life today, August 2, at 7.30pm at the old parish church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

PORTELLI – SAVIOUR. Trea-sured memories of our dear “Limps” on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed. Marguerite, Andrew and Debbie, Simon and Vanessa, Michael and Agnieszka, Thomas, Luisa, Matthew, Andrea, Timmy, Kaya and Mila.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps) who passed away 16 years ago today. Sadly missed by John and Vicky and their family.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps) who passed away 16 years ago today. Greatly missed by Francis and Louise and their family.

ZAMMIT – JOHN. Loving and cherished memories and forever in our thoughts and prayers. The family.

