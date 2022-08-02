Obituaries

ABELA. On July 28, at St Vincent De Paul Hospital, CETTINA, aged 86, widow of Loreto, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her two sons Noel and his wife Bernardine, Silvio and his wife Tania, her grandchildren Mark, Bernard and Christina Noella and their spouses, Larkin and Nico, as well as her great-grandchildren Rosie, Hailey, Charlotte and Tiffany, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On July 31, JOSEPH FRANCIS, of C. Azzopardi & Sons, Valletta, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Yvonne née Spiteri, his children Emmanuele and his wife Marthese, Alex and his wife Patricia, Graziella and her partner Steven, his beloved grandchildren Daniel, Francesca and her boyfriend Nathan and Paul and his girlfriend Jamie. His brothers and sisters, Ina, wife of the late Dr Joseph Ciappara, Paul and his wife Eldred, Manuel and his wife Emma, Alda and her husband Dr Charles Delicata and Lucienne, widow of his late brother Anton. His sister-in-law Carmen and her husband Lawrence Schembri, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, August 2, at 8.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. On July 31, at St Catherine Home, Attard, RINALDA née Perotti, widow of Godfrey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anne and Simon, John and Louise, Alex and Sue, her grandchildren Krysta and John, Keith and Nicky, Luisa and Alex, Michael and Aiste, Katryna and Matthew, Benjamin, Sebastian and Alexandra, her beloved great-grandchildren Matthew, Michelle, Faye, Edward, Maxine, Giorgia, Lara, Alexia and Harry. Her brothers Aldo and Albert, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, today, Tuesday, August 2, at 8.30am, for Ta’ Xbiex parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRIGGIERI. On July 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUCY, née Mercieca, of Msida, widow of Joseph, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Vince and his wife Miriam, Susan and her husband Lawrence, Sylvia and Stefano, Joseph and Sandra, her beloved grandchildren, their respective spouses, her adorable great-grandchildren, her brothers and her sister, her in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, at 7.30am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA. In loving memory of JOSEPH (il-Profs), on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal peace. Pauline, Lara and Nadia.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, today the 22nd anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her brothers and their families. There will be a Mass celebrating their life today August 2 at 7.30pm at Bon Pastur church, Balzan.

PORTELLI – SAVIOUR. Treasured memories of our dear ‘Limps’ on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed. Marguerite, Andrew and Debbie, Simon and Vanessa, Michael and Agnieszka, Thomas, Luisa, Matthew, Andrea, Timmy, Kaya and Mila.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps), today the anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by John and Vicky and their family.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of Saviour (Limps), today the anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by Francis and Louise and their family.

PULIS. In loving memory of our dearest ALEXANDER GEORGE, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, today the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of his daughter Daniela and her husband Mark Tabone, his beloved grandsons Liam and Harry, his sisters Yvonne and Josette, his nephews Michael and Karolina and Mark and Monika and his great-niece Mia. Forever loved and deeply missed. Dearest Alex, you will always be alive within our hearts to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again and to live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. All Masses said today at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be for the repose of his soul. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life.

ZAMMIT – JOHN. (2.8.1990). In loving memory. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His children and grandchildren.

