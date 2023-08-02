Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On July 25, at his residence in Gżira, Dr ANDREW AZZOPARDI, aged 66, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his aunt Rose Busuttil, his sister Tanya Siddall and her children Marcus and Georgia, his sister Josette Azzopardi and her children Aristea, Mathias, Alessia, Mikael and Samuel, his cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 4, at Gżira parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On Monday, July 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY ANNE, née Agius, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her two sons Raphael and his wife Lorna and Tonio and his wife Stefania and her beloved grandchildren Curtis and his fiancée Daniella, Sean, Michael and his girlfriend Nicole and Katrina, her brother and sister and all other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace. The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and loving care shown by all staff at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay.

CAMILLERI. On August 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, of Valletta, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Connie and her husband Lizio Zerafa, Paul Calafato and his wife Anna, Mary Rose and her husband John Vella, grandnephews and nieces Johann, Natasha, Stephania, Gabriel, Pauline and Emmanuel, their respective spouses, great-grandnephews and nieces Cherise, Nadine, Ylenia, Neil, Sabrina, Julia, Eric, Emily, great-great-grandnephew Luca, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Thursday, August 3, at 7.45am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On July 29, WINIFRED, née Galea, at The Imperial, Sliema, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her three daughters Jennifer and her husband Keith Hamer, Diana, Sarah and her husband Chris Briffa, her seven beloved grandchildren Anna, George, Michael, Matthew, Stephanie, Sophie, Harry and their respective spouses, her seven great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Rose Galea, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, at St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the support and love shown by the staff and carers at The Imperial. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHAPPELL. On July 30, JANE, of Rabat, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Neville, her children Kensyn and Glendon, her siblings Paul, Ninette, Joseph, Marthese and their relative spouses, her in-laws Rowland, Christopher and James, and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 4, at 7.30am for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GIACCHINO. On July 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He goes to join his beloved wife Imelda and leaves to mourn his loss his three daughters, Brigida and her husband Andrew, Ruth, Karen and Andrew, his brothers, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, let perpetual light shine upon him.

SCHEMBRI. On July 27, at St Peter’s Monastery, Mdina, Sr MARIA ANNA SCHEMBRI OSB, at the venerable age of 99, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss Maria Adeodata Dei Marchesi Testaferrata De Noto OSB, her carers, staff of the monastery, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, at 7.30am, for the Mosta Basilica, her hometown, where Mass will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the crypt of the monastery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Dr MAURICE V. ARRIGO, first Commissioner of Lands, on the anniversary of his death on August 2, 1960. Mourned by his children Noel, Peter and Marisa, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BOFFA. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH, Il-Profs, on the 11th anniversary of his passing. Missed immensely and forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Pauline, Lara and Nadia.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of PETER, today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and their wives, his brothers and their families, in-laws and friends. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

FENECH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, JOHN, on the 25th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his wife Mildred, his daughter Kirstin and her husband Conrad, his son Graham and his wife Heidi and beloved grandchildren Kasey and Sebastian. A prayer is solicited.

GALEA CURMI – JOSETTE. Fond and grateful memories of a loving mother and sister, today the 23rd anniversary of her passing away to a better life. In 2007 her husband Paul joined her in everlasting life. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families, her brothers and their families.

GULIA – ALAN SALVADOR. In fond remembrance of our dear brother on the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur and his cherished niece and nephew Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear SAVIOUR (Limps) on the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed. Marguerite, Andrew and Debbie, Simon and Vanessa, Michael and Agnieszka, and grandchildren, Thomas, Luisa, Matthew, Andrea, Timmy, Kaya and Mila.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of SAVIOUR (Limps), today the anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by John and Vicky and their family.

PORTELLI. In dear memory of Saviour (Limps), today the anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by Francis and Louise and their family.

PULIS. In loving memory of our dearest ALEXANDER GEORGE, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, today the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of his beloved daughter Daniela and her husband Mark Tabone, his precious grandsons Liam and Harry, his sisters Yvonne and Josette, his nephews Michael and Karolina and Mark and Monika and his great-niece Mia. Forever loved and dearly missed. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. All Masses said today at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, and all morning Masses at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, will be for the repose of his soul. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life.

ZAMMIT – JOHN, 2.8.1990. In loving memory. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His children and grandchildren.

Sistina Art Shop

Summer offers! Art materials from renowned brands! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com.

PAWLU MIZZI on the fourth anniversary from his demise. A commemorative Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 6:00pm at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Always alive in the memory of his wife Maria, his children, Annamaria, Ginette, and Joseph, their spouses, children, relatives and friends.

FRANCIS PORTELLI Treasured memories of a wonderful husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Ġina and his sons Peter Paul and Stefan. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.