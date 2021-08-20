Diamond Wedding Anniversary

SAVIOUR CARTER and ANNE BORG

The marriage between ANNE and SAVIOUR took place on August 20, 1961, at St Joseph Parish church, Kalkara. Congratulations on this special day and best wishes for many more years together. Mark and Diana, Lynne and Joe, Claire and Fred, and from your beloved grandchildren, Kim and Mike, Keith and Luke, Nina and Chikka.

Obituaries

GRISCTI. On August 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 83, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children Sandra and Pierre and their families, his sisters Miriam and Carmen and their families, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, August 20, at 1.30pm, for Fatima parish church, Gwardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On August 19, Sr ROSA FMM went to meet the risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her community of Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Ms Gemma Muscat, her nephews and nieces Gregory, Joseph, Roseanne, Mariella, Frank, Tony and their families and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convent chapel today, Friday, August 20 at 9.30am for her community and family members only. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PULLICINO. In loving memory of PAUL on the seventh anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by his children Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

