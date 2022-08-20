Requiem Mass

Tomorrow’s 10am Mass at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, will be offered for the repose of the soul of MARY COLEIRO, being the trigesima die since her passing away. Never forgotten by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – Lady GENOVEFFA BOFFA, née Cecy, on the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by her daughter Melina Sant Cassia, her daughter-in-law Pauline Boffa, all her grandchildren, nephews and other relatives. Her gentle disposition and warm and loving nature can never be forgotten. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAZZONE. In loving memory of a dear husband and father Dott LUIGI MAZZONE (Gigi), being the first anniversary since his passing to a better life. Remembered by his wife Lucia and daughter Gabriella. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, August 21, at Santa Caterina church, Valletta, at 10am. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of PAUL on the eighth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by his children Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

