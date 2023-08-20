Obituaries

CUSTÒ. On August 18, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EMMA, née Muscat, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Malcolm and his wife Ruth, Edward and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Nina, Daniel, Carla and Matthew, her sisters Joyce and Marlene, her brother Louis and his wife Roseanne, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 21, for Madonna ta’ Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC for their constant care and dedication.

ELLUL. On August 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, Mary née Mamo, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anna and her husband Godwin Giusti, Nigel and his wife Martine, and Mariella and her husband Philip Borg, her beloved grandchildren Luke, Sarah, Steve, Matthew, Simon, Andrew, Mark, Julian, Ian and Lee, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 21, at 7.15am, for Madonna ta’ Fatima church, Pietà, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT - On August 19, at Mater Dei, SONIA, aged 49, of Mellieħa, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved husband Christopher, her beloved children Leah and Isaac, her parents Anthony and Carmen, her sister Sharon and her partner Josef, her father and mother in-law Mario and Mary, her in-laws Julian and his wife Josephine, Elizabeth and her husband Stephen, Doriann and her husband Melvin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 22, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. The family requests that those attending the funeral wear colourful clothes. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – Lady GENOVEFFA BOFFA, née Cecy, on the 26th anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by her daughter Melina Sant Cassia, her daughter-in-law Pauline Boffa, her grandchildren and other relatives. Her gentle disposition and her warm and loving nature can never be forgotten. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of my darling mamà on the 25th anniversary of her demise on August 18. Not a single day, or a moment in time passes that I do not think of you, miss you and love you so much each passing day, with that beautiful smile of yours that comforts me when I look at you. My dear darling mamà, I miss you so. Love you till eternity. Your loving daughter Tania and Analise.

PACE – JOSEPH. Remembering with love our dear father on the anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Audrey and Mildred.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of PAUL on the ninth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by his children Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH BUSUTTIL a most loving husband, father and grandfather tomorrow the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife Carmen, his sons, Robert and his wife Marilyn, Christian and his wife Amy Sarah, his grandson Julian, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam RONNIE ATTARD 23-08-2007 In loving memory of a dear husband, father andgrandfather on the 16th anniversaryof his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but remembered with loveby his wife Carmen, his sons Ronald and his wife Daniela,Robert and his wife Romina, and his grandchildren Roberta, Renée, Nicholas, Timothy, Jack and Sebastian, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, August 23 at 6.30pm at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia. You may be gone from our sight But you are never gone from our heart Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of PETER PAUL BUGEJA being the seventh anniversary of his demise Sadly missed by his wife Nagaat, his children Stephanie, Isaac, Sarah and Samuel, his mother Josephine, his brother Tano, his wife Miriam and their children Bernard and Nathalie his parents-in-law Joe and Margaret Desira relatives and friends A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, August 23 at 7pm at St Catherine’s Home chapel, Attard Lord, grant him eternal rest

16.7.1948-21.8.2020 Remembering our dearest GODFREY ELLUL Three years since he left us so suddenly. If tears could build a stairway, And memories a lane, I’d walk right up to Heaven And bring you home again. Miss you so very much. His family.

In memory of MARIO GRECH three years since his demise Beloved, the wound of your tragic loss still bleeds. Rest in peace. Mum, brothers Robert, Marco and his wife Irene A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 23 at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of CARMEL MIFSUD on the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, cherished and missed by this wife Mary Rose née Mangion, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Friday 25th August at 8.00am and 6.30pm and Saturday 26th August 9.00am at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church Tal-Ibraġ. Lord grant him eternal rest.

Anthony, Henriette and John, Paula, Albina and Karina would like to thank the Rev. Provincial and the Franciscan Conventual Friars of Valletta, Fr Edgar Busuttil SJ, and the other Rev. Clergy who concelebratedthe funeral Mass, those who attended the funeral, offered Masses, sent cards, flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, or in any other manner, expressed sympathy on the sad loss of our dearest LOUISE VASSALLO a most treasured and beloved wife, mother and grandmother who went tomeet the Risen Lord on Thursday 3rd August 2023. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.