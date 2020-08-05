Obituaries

ANASTASI. On August 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN RUPERT, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Wendy, his children Kate and her husband John, Carl and his wife Maria, his grandchildren Jade, Zoe, Morgan, Matthew and Robert, his sisters Valerie, Cynthia and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thurs-day, August 6, at 7.15am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

DEMANUELE. On August 3, FREDRICK, passed away peace-fully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Vicky, his daughters Trina, Angie and Claire, his grand-children, his mother Elsie, sisters and brother, spouses and friends. The funeral will be held today, Wednesday, August 5, at 2pm, at Gżira parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On Saturday, August 1, Fr VALERIAN, died in hospital in Peru, aged 82. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province, his sister Pauline Mifsud, his nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends and benefactors. Bishop Giovanni Cefai, MSSP, led the funeral Mass and burial on Monday, August 3, in Peru. The celebration can be viewed on the Facebook page of Bishop Giovanni Cefai. A commemorative Mass will be celebrated at the Carmelite Church, Balluta, tomorrow, Thursday, August 6, at 9.30am. It will be available online from the Facebook page of Balluta Parish. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. On August 4, CARMEN, of Fleur de Lys, widow of Alfred, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Doriette and her husband Joseph Brincat, and Janita and her husband Vincent Pellicano, grandchildren Jean Pierre, Anthea, Stephanie, Aaron and Luke, their respective spouses, great-grandchildren Lucia and Matthew, her brothers and sister, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 7, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur de Lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FLERI – OVIDIO. In loving memory, on the 41st anni-versary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

KELLY – THERESA. Today the 41st anniversary of her passing away. Fondly re-membered and deeply missed by her daughter Patricia, Aida and Neville and her beloved grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel. A prayer is solicited.

MALLIA – MARY ANNE. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 10th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her children, Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

STAINES – ROBERT (Bobby). In loving memory of a dear brother on the anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Patrick, Geraldine and Margaret.

