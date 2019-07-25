Obituaries

SCHEMBRI. On Monday, August 19, CARMEN of Santa Luċija, aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her daughter Celine, widow of Victor, Joanne and her husband Clifford, her granddaughter Corinne, her sister Mary and her husband Joe, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 23, at 8am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONNA-BARTHET. In loving memory of MONICA who passed away peacefully on August 18. Monica shared with the world and the people she met her joy of life and love of God. She will be remembered and loved forever by her sisters, her nephews and nieces and their families and by all those she touched in her journey through life. Funeral service to be held at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, August 22, at 2pm. Please remember her in your prayers.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of MAY, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Ronald, her children Christine and Gordon, Andrew and Aisling, grandchildren Jamie, Robyn and Maggie. May she rest in peace.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of SPIRIDIONE, a dear husband and father, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by his wife Mary and his sons Colin and Mario. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARIA, née Gerada. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved mother. Today, the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her children Minnie, Edgar and Julie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life. Bless the Lord, Oh my soul. Let all that is within me bless His Holy name.

PACE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father, especially today being the anniversary of his passing away. Audrey and Mildred.

VELLA – INNOCENT. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his tragic death in Tripoli, Libya. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his children Peter, Marica, Marvin and Stefan, their spouses, his grandchildren Giada, Ryan and twins Hayley and Hannah, his mother-in-law Angela and in-laws. Various Masses offered for his eternal repose, one of them on Friday, August 23, will be said at the chapel of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun, at 5pm.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.