Obituaries

AGIUS BONELLO. On August 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JANE of Rabat, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Grace and her husband Joe, Josette and her husband Hadrian, her granddaughters Claire, Ruth, and Julia, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 22, at 8am, for St Dominic’s priory church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations for Mass offerings or donations to the Sisters of the Poor Clares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. On Thursday, August 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC), Ekaterina Alexandrovna, aged 37, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Nicholas, her beloved daughter Maya, her parents Alexander Popov and Natasha Popova, her brother Sasha, her in-laws Maryanne and Mario Cuomo, Michelle and her husband Jonathan Borg, Julia and Alex. A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, August 22 at 9.30am at Santa Marija tal-Anġli church in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation will be greatly appreciated. The family wishes that people attending the funeral do not wear black. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On August 19, JOSEPH SAVIOUR of Sliema and residing in Kappara, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Paul and his wife Connie, Henry, his sisters Connie and Theresa, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Friday, August 21, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of MAY, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Ronald, her children Christine and Gordon, Andrew and Aisling, grandchildren Jamie, Robyn and Maggie. May she rest in peace.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of SPIRIDIONE, a dear husband and father, today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by his wife Mary and his sons Colin and Mario. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a dear brother, SPIRIDIONE, on the 21st anniversary of his passing. In our thoughts and prayers. Your sister Rose, Frans, Andre and Jean.

CASSAR – MARIA. On the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-granmother. Deeply missed by her children Minnie, Edgar and Julie and in-laws. Bless the Lord, Oh my soul. Let all that is within me bless His Holy name.

PACE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father, especially today being the anniversary of his demise. Audrey and Mildred.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.