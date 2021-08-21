Obituary

BUTTIGIEG. On August 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, DUMINKA of Mellieħa, aged 81, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Diane, Sylvia and her husband Raymond, Marlene and her husband Lawrence, Veronica, Gordon and his wife Charmaine, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 23, at 2.30pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of MAY, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Ronald, her children Christine and Gordon, Andrew and Aisling, grandchildren Jamie, Robyn and Maggie. May she rest in peace.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of SPIRIDIONE, a dear husband and father, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by his wife Mary and his sons Colin and Mario. Today’s 5.15pm Mass at Balzan parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a dear brother, SPIRIDIONE, on the 22nd anniversary. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sister Rosemarie, Frans, Andre and Jean.

CASSAR – MARIA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the anniversary of her passing away. Often thought of and so sadly missed. Your children Minnie, Edgar, Julie, grandchildren David and Angie, in-laws, relatives and friends. Bless the Lord, Oh my soul. Let all that is within me, bless His Holy name.

