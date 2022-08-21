In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of MAY, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Ronald, her children Christine and Gordon, Andrew and Aisling, grandchildren Jamie, Robyn and Maggie. May she rest in peace.

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of SPIRIDIONE, a dear husband and father, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by his wife Mary and his sons Colin and Mario. Today’s, 8.30am Mass, at Balzan parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARIA. Cherished and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Her children Minnie, Edgar and Julie, grandchildren David and Angie, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Bless the Lord, Oh my soul. All that is within me, bless His Holy name.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of our darling Mama’. On her 24th anniversary of her demise, on August 18. Her children, Maurice, Jean Tania and Analise, and her in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. Remembering ANTON with love and a lifetime of memories on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life (August 19). Always in our hearts Clarissa, Cathy and Aldo, Tessa and Antoine, Peter and Sue and his grandchildren Michael and Pippa. May he rest in peace.

PACE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father on the anniversary of his passing. Audrey and Mildred.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – ERIN. In ever loving and happy memories of a very dear father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, tomorrow the 39th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Laura and George Boffa and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

In Memoriam RONNIE ATTARD 23- 08-2007 In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but remembered with love by his wife Carmen, his sons Ronald and his wife Daniela, Robert and his wife Romina, and his grandchildren Roberta, Renée, Nicholas, Timothy, Jack and Sebastian. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Tuesday, August 23 at 6.30pm at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia. He loved and was loved Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of GILLIAN BONNICI 20.3.1965 - 27.8.2006 Remembered always with much love. Until we meet again. Ray, Amanda and Alexia

Remembering with much love and pride our very precious daughter GILLIAN BONNICI 20.3.1965 - 27.8.2006 “Today brings special thoughts of you Of happy times we shared. It is also a reminder that life’s road is sometimes tough, because the time you shared with us just wasn’t long enough” The souls of the righteous are at peace for God found them worthy for himself. Her parents Joe and Celine Briffa and her brother Kenrick.

In loving memory of JOSEPH BUSUTTIL a most loving husband and father, today the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife Carmen, his sons, Robert and his wife Marilyn, Christian and his wife Amy Sarah, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of GODFREY ELLUL 16.7.1948 – 21.8.2020 So deeply missed by his son Luca and his wife Dasha, his siblings Antoinette, Joe, Adrien and Betta. Our memories build a special bridge, When loved ones have to part To help us feel we’re with them still, And soothe our grieving heart.

PATRICK FILLETTI Loving memories of a dear brother and uncle today on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and missed by his family. Kindly keep him in your prayers. Till memory fades and life departs, you live forever in our hearts.

Remembering our beloved MARIO GRECH who left us so tragically in Gozo two years ago Terribly missed, so close to our hearts and forever loved Mum, brothers Robert, Marco and his wife Irene. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 23 at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of PAUL GUILLAUMIER 30.11.1938 - 21.8.2009 on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Renate, his daughter Colette and her husband Winfried, his brothers, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, his sister Marlene, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of HENRY HUNT 30.05.1941 - 21.08.2020 a devoted husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary from his passing. Losing a loved one is always hard, but we draw comfort from the knowledge that we are better persons for having had him in our lives. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Brenda, Beverley, Robert, Seby and Julian

In loving memory of CARMEL MIFSUD on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, cherished and missed by his wife Mary Rose, née Mangion, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on August 25 at 7pm at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi (Il-knisja ż-żgħira), and on August 26 at 8am at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest

CLEMENT SCIBERRAS Unfading memories of a beloved husband and father who passed away 20 years ago (on August 18). Deeply missed by his wife Mary, his children Adrian and Raffaella, in-laws and five grandchildren.

PAUL MUSCAT TERRIBILE Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the third anniversary of his demise. We miss you very much and We shall never forget you Rest in peace till we meet again. Your son Raymond, his wife Sandra and her mother Connie, your granddaughters Corinne and Nicolette, your great-grandchildren Rayden and Valentina, and your sister Henriette.

To thank

The families Pace, Fells, Coleiro, Thomas, Bonnici, Peregin and Cassar would like to thank Rev. Fr Joseph Falzon O Carm, Rev. Fr Godwin Preca SJ, and Rev. Fr Christopher Caruana OP, who concelebrated the funeral Mass, the many relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards, offered donations, or in any way showed their sympathy upon the loss of their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother MARY COLEIRO who passed away on July 21, 2022 Lord, grant her eternal rest

Antoinette Reggie and Aurora Marcelline Sullivan and their families Thank you for your prayers and kind expression of sympathy over the very sad loss of their dearly beloved MARIO FAVA who passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022. “Nearer to thee my God, nearer to thee.” Psalm 119.151 Unto thy divine hands Lord, we commend his precious soul.

The Portanier family would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards, offered donations or in any way showed their sympathy on the loss of their beloved JOE PORTANIER who went to meet the Risen Lord on July 11, 2022. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Re-opening tomorrow for business as usual.

