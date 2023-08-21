Obituaries

MUSCAT. On August 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, SONIA, aged 49, of Mellieħa, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved husband Christopher, her beloved children Leah and Isaac, her parents Anthony and Carmen, her sister Sharon and her partner Josef, her father and mother in-law Mario and Mary, her in-laws Julian and his wife Josephine, Elizabeth and her husband Stephen, Doriann and her husband Melvin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. The family requests that those attending the funeral wear colourful clothes. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On July 29, GEORGE, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 75. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Kerrie Sue, stepdaughters Evette and Heidi and their respective families, his sisters Miryam and her husband Rocco Spano, Carmen, widow of Godfrey Pecorella, his brothers Joseph and his wife Ricky, Richard and his wife Maria Grazia, Paul and his partner Marise Chetcuti, nephews and nieces. The funeral is being held in Australia with a commemorative Mass being held on Monday, August 28, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church in Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

In loving memory of HENRY HUNT - 30.05.1941 - 21.08.2020 a devoted husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary from his passing. Losing a loved one is always hard, but we draw comfort from the knowledge that we are better persons for having had him in our lives. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Brenda, Beverley, Robert, Seby and Julian.

In loving memory of PAUL GUILLAUMIER - 30.11.1938 - 21.8.2009 on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Renate, his daughter Colette and her husband Winfried, his brothers, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, his sister Marlene, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Sistina Art Shop

Summer offers! Art materials from renowned brands! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.