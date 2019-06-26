Obituaries

BONELLO. On Thursday, August 22, VINCENZA of Birkirkara, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Elias, her daughter Kathleen (member of MUSEUM Society), her sister Maria Assunta Gauci, her sister-in-law Helen, her brother-in-law Joseph and his wife Eileen, the widow of her brother-in-law Charles, Melita, cousins, amongst whom Mgr. Profs. Vincent Borg, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at 2pm, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On August 21, CARMEN, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Vanni, her children Emmie, Antoinette, Marion, Joanne and Wilfred, their spouses, her grandchildren, especially Nicola, great-grandchildren, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at 7.15am, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 7.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT TERRIBILE. On August 21, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, PAUL, of Sliema, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his children, Anthony and his wife Catherine, Raymond and his wife Alexandra, and David, his grandchildren Saul, Luke, Corinne, Nicolette, Rebecca, Hannah and Isaac, his great-grandchildren Rayden, Valentina and Oscar, his sister Henrietta, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at 8.30am for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cour, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TONNA-BARTHET. In loving memory of MONICA who passed away peacefully on August 18. Monica shared with the world and the people she met her joy of life and love of God. She will be remembered and loved forever by her sisters, her nephews and nieces and their families and by all those she touched in her journey through life. Funeral service to be held at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, today, Thursday, August 22, at 2pm. Please remember her in your prayers.

In Memoriam

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 25th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of sculptor and designer ANTONIO BUHAGIAR on the 21st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his nephew Mario and his wife Liliana.

BUHAGIAR – SPIRIDIONE. In loving memory of a dear brother on his 20 years of his meeting with God. Always remembered by his sister Rose, Frans, André and Jean.

MIFSUD – KENNETH, 21.8.’65-22.8.’92. Remembering with love our dearest Kenny who passed away tragically 27 years ago. Never forgotten, remembered daily in our prayers. His mother Jean, brothers Colin and Andrew and their children. Please re-member him in your prayers.

PACE. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH on the 29th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his sons and daughters, Marlene, Joe, Rose and Raphael. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERRACINO–INGLOTT – ERIN. In ever loving and happy memories of a very dear father, grandfather and great grand-father ERIN, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. God, grant him eternal rest. Laura and George Boffa in Australia, also family in Malta and Canada.

STRICKLAND – Lord STRICKLAND, Sixth Count della Catena, today the 79th anniversary of his death.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.