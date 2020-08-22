Obituaries

BEZZINA. On August 21, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr FELICIAN BEZZINA, O. Carm., of the Valletta Carmelite convent, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Carmelite brethren, his brother Francis, his sister Lina and her husband Joe Debono, his brothers Pankrazju, Lucian and his wife, Vincent, and Lourdes, widow of his brother George, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fr Felician’s corpse will lie in state today from 1pm onwards at the Carmelite priory, Valletta. A funeral cortège leaves the priory at 1.55pm for the Sanctuary Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the directors, sisters and staff of Dar tal-Kleru for their dedicated care.

FENECH. On August 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Grech, of Paola, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Joseph Paul, her only son Adrian and his wife Miriam, her only granddaughter Rebecca and her husband Jonathan Pisani, her great-grandddaughter Sophie, her brothers John, Richard and his wife Nanette, Oscar and his wife Elizabeth, of Australia, her sister Therese and her husband Albert Galea, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and last, but not least, her dedicated carer, Lisa. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 24 , at 8am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 26th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. In loving memory of TARCISIO on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always loved and remembered by his dear wife Marion. The 6am and 6.30pm Masses said today at Carmelite parish church, Fgura, will be offered for his repose. A prayer is kindly solicited. Sweet Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FARRUGIA. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear father JOSEPH LOUIS on the 33rd anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

MIFSUD – KENNETH, 21.8.65 - 22.8.92. Remembering with love our dearest Kenny who passed away tragically 27 years ago. Never forgotten, remembered daily in our prayers. His mother Jean, brothers Colin and Andrew and their children. Please remember him in your prayers.

PACE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear father on the 30th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his sons Joe and Raphael and his daughter Rose Alden. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

