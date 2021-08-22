Obituaries

GALEA. On August 20, at Christus Sacerdos Home, Birkirkara, FR Gaetano OFM Cap, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his sisters: Sr Ilariana FCJ and Lucy, his brother Emmanuel, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 22 at St Barbara church, Kalkara at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAZZONE. On August 15, at his home in Syracuse, Dr LUIGI MAZZONE (Gigi), son of the late Giovanni and Bice née Salomone passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lucia Rita, his daughter Gabriella, his much loved grandchildren Gian Luca and Gulia, his brother-in-law Francesco Nicoletti, widower of his sister Elena and his nephews Ferdinando and Giovanni. He is also mourned by his friends and cousins in Malta and in Rome. Gigi was very proud of his Maltese roots and loved Malta especially Valletta.May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

O’ FLAHERTY. On August 17, at his residence, ALBERT, of Floriana, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sisters Margaret and Rosa, his brother-in-law Victor, his nephews and nieces Mark Anthony, Anna Vitoria, Daniela, Gabriella, Conrad, Kyra and Julius, his cousins, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday 23, at 8am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER MIFSUD. On August 20, MARY ANNE wife of Albert Portanier Mifsud passed away. Funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, August 23 at St Augustine’s church, Valletta at 8.15am.

In Memoriam

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 27th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ELLUL. In loving memory of TARCISIO on the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always loved and remembered by his dear wife Marion. The 6.30pm Mass said today at Carmelite parish church, Fgura, will be offered for his repose. A prayer is kindly solicited. Sweet Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MIFSUD – KENNETH, 21.8.65 - 22.8.92. Remembering with love our dearest Kenny who passed away tragically 29 years ago. Never forgotten, remembered daily in our prayers. His mother Jean, brothers Colin and Andrew and their children. Please remember him in your prayers.

PACE. Treasured memories of a dear father JOSEPH on the 31st anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his sons Joe and Raphael and daughter Rose Alden. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of our father JOSEPH on the anniversary of his passing. Audrey and Mildred.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, revered and missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SCIBERRAS – CLEMENT. Unfading memories of a beloved husband and father who passed away 19 years ago (on August 18). Deeply missed by his wife Mary, his children Adrian and Raffaella, in-laws and five grandchildren.

