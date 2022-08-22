In Memoriam

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 28th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. In loving memory of TARCISIO on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always loved and remembered by his dear wife Marion. A prayer is kindly solicited. Sweet Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MIFSUD – KENNETH, 21.8.65 - 22.8.92. Remembering with love our dearest Kenny who passed away tragically 30 years ago. Never forgotten, remembered daily in our prayers. His mother Jean, brothers Colin and Andrew and their children. Please remember him in your prayers.

PACE. Treasured memories of a dear father JOSEPH on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his sons Joe and Raphael and daughter Rose Alden. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Remembering the demise and first anniversary of an unforgettable Husband, Dad, Grandad, COMM. SALVATORMOUSU' Left this world to meet the risen Lord on the 22 August 2021 You sowed the seeds of wisdom and love that will continue to bloom forever. May our family patriarch Rest in Peace Commemorative mass will be held at San Gwann Parish, today 22 August 2022, at 06.30pm So sadly missed by his wife Antonella, his children Ilaria Alberta and Tiziano, and grandchildren Matteo and Tiziano (junior) We vow to keep your memory alive

