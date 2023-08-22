Obituaries

CARUANA. On August 20, at her residence in Paola, MARIA CONCETTA, aged 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her treasured husband Anthony of 71 years, her beloved children, Josephine wife of Peter Mayo, Sylvia widow of Vincent Muscat, and Maurice and his wife Carmen. She is also mourned by her six grandchildren, Roberta, Annemarie, Lorraine, Cecilia, Andrew and Erica and their respective spouses, and her four great-grandchildren Michael, Fabio, Evelyn and Luca.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23, at 9.30am, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Dear Lord, hold her in Your loving arms.

CASSAR. On August 21, GODWIN, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 75, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Elizabeth, his brother Vincent and his wife Angele, his nieces Simone and her husband Damien Vella Lenicker and Katia and her husband Reuben Mifsud, his in-laws Antoinette and her husband Alfred Fiorini Lowell, Charles Houlton, Victor Calleja and Carmen Houlton, other nephews and nieces and relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Step Up for Parkinson’s or Parkinson’s Association Malta would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Medical Ward 3 and also the staff at the Imperial Residential Home, who looked after Godwin with care and dedication during his last years.

VELLA. On July 29, GEORGE, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 75. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Kerrie Sue, step-daughters Evette and Heidi and their respective families, his sisters Miryam and her husband Rocco Spano, Carmen, widow of Godfrey Pecorella, his brothers Joseph and his wife Ricky, Richard and his wife Maria Grazia, Paul and his partner Marise Chetcuti, nephews and nieces.

The funeral was held in Australia with a commemorative Mass being held on Monday, August 28, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 29th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. In loving memory of TARCISIO on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always loved and remembered by his dear wife Marion. A prayer is kindly solicited. Sweet Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MIFSUD – KENNETH, 21.08.65-22.08.1992. Remembering with love our dearest Kenny who passed away tragically 31 years ago. Never forgotten, remembered daily in our prayers. His mother Jean, brothers Colin and Andrew and their children. Please remember him in your prayers.

PACE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 33rd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his sons Joe and Raphael and daughter Mrs Rose Alden. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT. In ever loving memory of our dear papa’, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, ERIN, especially today August 22, on his 40th anniversary. Lord, give him eternal rest. Laura, George and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

Remembering the demise and second anniversary of an unforgettable Husband, Dad, and Grandad COMM. SALVATOR MOUSU' Left this world to meet the Risen Lord on the 22 August 2021 You sowed the seeds of wisdom and love that will continue to bloom forever. May our family patriarch Rest in Peace. Commemorative Mass will be held at San Gwann Parish today 22 August 2023 at 18.30 hrs. So sadly missed by his wife Antonella, his children Ilaria Alberta and Tiziano, and grandchildren Matteo and Tiziano (junior) We vow to keep your memory alive

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.