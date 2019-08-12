Obituary

BONELLO. On Thursday, August 22, VINCENZA of Birkirkara, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Elias, her daughter Kathleen (member of MUSEUM Society), her sister Maria Assunta Gauci, her sister-in-law Helen, her brother-in-law Joseph and his wife Eileen, the widow of her brother-in-law Charles, Melita, cousins, among whom Mgr Profs. Vincent Borg, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, August 23, at 2pm, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOSEPHINE and CHARLES. In loving memory of our beloved parents who departed this life on August 3, 1982 and August 23, 2004, respectively. In our hearts is where they live till we meet again. His sons John and wife Marianne, Noel, David and his wife Kate, grandchildren Tara, Ben, Georgina, Timmy and Alexandra.

BONETT. In memory of JACQUES on the 11th anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts and minds. Emilie, Chou, Nick and Ben.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH LOUIS. In loving memory of our father on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose, Rosalind and families.

FRENDO. In loving memory of my brother FRANZ on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sister Ġuża and nephew Mario.

GERMAN. In loving memory of MARY, née Grech, on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian and his wife Nadia, Pierre and his wife Marita, Daniel and his wife Lorraine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

PERICI – JOSEPH PERICI (Perit). In ever loving memory of a beloved father on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Still greatly missed and forever remembered. His daughter Victoria and family.

VELLA – MARIA DOLORES (Dolly). In loving memory of our dear mother. Fondly remembered by Maria, Rose and George. Rest in peace.