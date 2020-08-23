Birth

BORG BELLANTI. Francesca and Ian are proud to announce the birth of their first born son – GIORGIO, on August 6, 2020.

Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hos­pital, JOSEPH EMANUEL of Valletta, residing in Ħamrun, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Carmen, née Borg; his sons Robert and his wife Marilyn and Christian and his fiancée Dr Amy Sarah Camilleri; his brothers and sisters, Anton and his wife Tordis, residing in Norway, Emmanuel and his wife Jennifer, Lino and his wife Odette, Marion and her husband Albert, Connie and her husband Oliver, Alice and her husband David, John, Martina, widow of Charles, in-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 24, at 8.30am for Marija Reġina parish church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On August 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELINA, née Stafrace, of Paola, widow of Albert, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Carmen and her partner Martin, Margaret, Eugenio and his wife Julia, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 24 at Christ the King parish church, Paola at 10am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CHARLES. Thinking of you today as always dear dad. Forever in our hearts John and Marianne, Noel, David and Kate and grandchildren Tara, Ben, Georgina, Timmy and Alex.

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GERMAN. In loving memory of MARY, née Grech, on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian and his wife Nadia, Pierre and his wife Marita, Daniel and his wife Lorraine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

HARRIS – JOSETTE. Treasured memories of our dearest mother on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts. Sandy and Fiona.

MERCIECA. Remembering ANTON with love and a lifetime of memories on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life, 19.8.2020. Always in our hearts - Clarissa; Cathy and Aldo, Tessa and Antoine, Peter and Sue and his grandchildren Michael and Pippa; his brother Adrian; his sister-in-law Frances; all his nephews and nieces and friends.

PERICI – JOSEPH PERICI (Perit). In ever loving memory of a beloved father on the 43rd anniversary of his death. Still sorely missed and forever remembered. Victoria and family.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, revered and missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA – MARIA DOLORES (Dolly). In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the eighth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by Maria, Rose and George. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord.

