Obituary

TABONE. On Saturday, August 20, Dr MARIO TABONE, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Jean Paul and his wife Niki, Mark and his wife Daphne, Simone and her husband Philip, his seven grandchildren Karl, Julia, Nina, Michael, Kristina, Luca and Max, his brothers Joe and his wife Georgia, Colin and his wife Nadya, his brothers-in-law Victor, Tony and his wife Marika, his sisters-in-law Carmen and Jill, his carer Divina, all his relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of our dear father Joseph Louis on the 35th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

HARRIS – JOSETTE. Fond memories of a loving mother, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. We miss you greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Sandy, Fiona and Tatti.

PERICI – JOSEPH PERICI (Perit). In ever loving memory of a beloved father today the 45th anniversary of his demise. Still sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Victoria and family.

VELLA – MARIA DOLORES (Dolly). In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 10th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by Maria, Rose and George. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord.

Loving and treasured memories of EDGAR AQUILINA a caring husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Helen, daughters Mona, Tanya, Stephanie and her husband Gaetano, his beloved grandchildren Mark and Anabelle, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Where a beautiful soul has travelled, beautiful memories remain forever. May he rest in peace

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SANT on the sixth anniversary of her death on 23 August 2016. Deeply missed and remembered by Alfred, Michael, Lino and Zdena, Marlene, Denis and Marisa, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

