Obituaries

CASSAR. On August 21, GODWIN, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 75, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Elizabeth, his brother Vincent and his wife Angele, his nieces Simone and her husband Damien Vella Lenicker and Katia and her husband Reuben Mifsud, his in-laws Antoinette and her husband Alfred Fiorini Lowell, Charles Houlton, Victor Calleja and Carmen Houlton, other nephews and nieces and relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, August 23, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Step Up for Parkinson’s or Parkinson’s Association Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Medical Ward 3 and also the staff at the Imperial Residential Home, who looked after Godwin with care and dedication during his last years.

LAWSON. On August 1, GORDON (Mark), from Worcestershire, England, aged 78, passed away. Mark was known for his sense of humour, enduring work ethic, endless generosity, love of cricket, loyal friendship and profound love for his family. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sue, three daughters, Tania, Michelle and Adrienne, their husbands, Adam, Stefan and James and his grandchildren Xan, Algy and Lottie. Mark was adored by his family and friends and his passing leaves a huge hole in their lives. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, August 29, at the family home, at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a charitable donation to the MCC Foundation. May he rest in eternal peace.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH LOUIS. Cherished, unfading memories of our beloved father on his 36th anniversary. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

GERMAN. In loving memory of MARY, née Grech, on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian and wife Nadia, Pierre and wife Marita, Daniel and wife Lorraine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

HARRIS. In ever loving memory of JOSETTE, a beloved mother, fondly remembered on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandy, Fiona and Tatti.

PERICI – JOSEPH (Perit). In ever loving memory of a beloved father, today the 46th anniversary of his demise. Still sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Victoria and family.

VELLA – MARIA DOLORES (Dolly). In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 11th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by Maria, Rose and George. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SANT on the seventh anniversary of her death on 23 August 2016. Deeply missed and remembered by Alfred, Michael, Lino and Zdena, Marlene, Denis and Marisa, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Treasured memories of EDGAR AQUILINA a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Helen, daughters Mona, Tanya, Stephanie and her husband Gaetano, his beloved grandchildren Mark and Anabelle, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Those who touch our lives, Stay in our hearts forever. May he rest in peace.

