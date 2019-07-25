Obituary

ELLUL. On August 22, TARCISIO, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Marion nèe Shaw, his brothers Leonard and his wife Censina, Gino and his wife Catherine and Eddie and his wife Connie, his in-laws, Lina, widow of Alexander Shaw, William and his wife Jane, George and his wife Julie, Vicky and her husband architect Edgar Cutajar, Joseph and his wife Sandra, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 26, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LEEKS – WILLIAM MICHAEL. Ever loving memories of a beloved husband and father on the 27th anniversary of his sudden demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Frances and Franklin.

MANDUCA – DAVID. In ever loving memory of our beloved baby son on the 29th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony and Rowena.

PORTANIER – MARY, née Preziosi. Treasured memories on the 35th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for summer holidays. Re-opens: Monday, August 26.

