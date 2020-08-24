Obituary

RAY. On 19 August, SIMONE née Zammit Tabona, (born in Malta in 1947), passed away after her long struggle with cancer in Geneva, Switzer-land. She leaves behind her husband Dev, her sons Nikhil and Kolyan, and her sister Anne-Marie Cummings, along with many relatives and friends. Her cremation will take place in Geneva on Wednesday, August 26, and her ashes laid to rest in Malta when circumstances permit.

In Memoriam

LEEKS – WILLIAM MICHAEL. Ever loving memories of a beloved husband and father on the 28th anniversary of his sudden demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Frances and Franklin.

MANDUCA – DAVID. In ever loving memory of our beloved baby son on the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony and Rowena.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear brother EDWIN on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli, his nephews Fr Claude, Pierre, Andre and niece Clarissa.

PORTANIER – MARY, née Preziosi. Treasured memories on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA BARTHET – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of our dear father today the 24th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Janice, Cynthia and families.

