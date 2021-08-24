In Memoriam

LEEKS – WILLIAM MICHAEL. Ever loving memories of a beloved husband and father on the 29th anniversary of his sudden demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MANDUCA – DAVID. In ever loving memory of our beloved baby son on the 31st anni-versary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony and Rowena.

PORTANIER – MARY née Preziosi. Treasured memories on the 37th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA BARTHET – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of our dear father today the 26th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Janice, Cynthia and their families.

