Obituaries

GALEA. On August 22, ORADE, known as Laura, née Farrugia, passed away peacefully at her home in Kappara. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving husband Anthony, her children Joseph and his partner Sylvana, David and his wife Anabel and Gordon and his wife Rachel, her grandchildren Antonio, Francesco, Daniel, Kristina Laura, Benjamin, Alexia, Michael and Jack, her sister Rose and her in-laws Marlene and Maria. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 25, at 8.30am, at San Gwann parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO. On August 22, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, PAULINE, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mario, her children Anton and his wife Christine, Mark and his wife Daniela, Karl and his wife Clara, her grandchildren Luca, Matteo, Jacob, Bettina and Paula, her siblings, in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Thursday, August 25, at 8.30am, for Qrendi parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On Saturday, August 20, Dr MARIO TABONE, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Jean Paul and his wife Niki, Mark and his wife Daphne, Simone and her husband Philip, his seven grandchildren Karl, Julia, Nina, Michael, Kristina, Luca and Max, his brothers Joe and his wife Georgia, Colin and his wife Nadya, his brothers-in-law Victor, Tony and his wife Marika, his sisters-in-law Carmen and Jill, his carer Divina, all his relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, August 24, at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LEEKS – WILLIAM MICHAEL. Ever loving memories of a beloved husband and father on the 30th anniversary of his sudden demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MANDUCA – DAVID. In ever loving memory of our beloved baby son on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony and Rowena.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear brother EDWIN being his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sister Tania and Peter Paul Portelli.

PORTANIER – MARY, née Preziosi. Treasured memories on the 38th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA BARTHET – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of our dear father today the 26th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Janice, Cynthia and their families.

