Obituary

ELLUL. On August 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, LEONARD HUGH, of Santa Luċija, aged 90, passed away peacefully. Leaving to cherish his memory his spouse Vincenza, his sons Michael, Tonio and his wife Carmen, his grandchildren Hannah, Luisa and Luigi, relatives, friends and acquaintances. Greeting him at the heavenly door, the little angel Giulia Maria. A cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 26, at 8.30am, for San Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where a celebration of his life during a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Attendees to the Mass celebration of life are cordially invited to participate wearing light, comfortable informal wear. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LEEKS – WILLIAM MICHAEL. Ever loving memories of a beloved husband and father on the 31st anniversary of his sudden demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MANDUCA – DAVID. In ever loving memory of our beloved baby son on the 33rd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony and Rowena.

NAUDI. In ever loving memory of my dear brother EDWIN on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli, nephews and niece.

PORTANIER – MARY, née Preziosi. Precious memories on the 39th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA BARTHET – ETHEL and JOSEPH. Cherished memories of our dear parents on their anniversary of their death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Janice, Cynthia and their families.

