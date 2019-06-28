Obituaries

BALZAN. On May 19, in Basildon, UK, Dr JOSEPH E. BALZAN, anaesthetist, passed away, aged 69. He leaves to mourn his loss his four sisters, Tania, Carmen, Mariella and Anna, and their families, and his brother Mark. Now in God’s loving care.

ELLUL. On August 22, TARCISIO, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Marion nèe Shaw, his brothers Leonard and his wife Censina, Gino and his wife Catherine and Eddie and his wife Connie, his in-laws, Lina, widow of Alexander Shaw, William and his wife Jane, George and his wife Julie, Vicky and her husband architect Edgar Cutajar, Joseph and his wife Sandra, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 26, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On August 24, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ALEXANDER of Senglea, residing at Balzan, aged 69, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Greatly respected by all, he leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine née Zerafa, his two children Elizabeth and her husband Adrian Muscat Azzopardi and Michael and his wife Kristen Buhagiar, his grandchildren Emma, Francesca, Katerina and Mikiel, his brothers and sisters and their families, his wife’s brothers and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 26 at 8.15am for Balzan parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at San Lawrenz cemetery in Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Suret il-Bniedem Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. On August 23 in Jerusalem, Sr EUGENIE of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, formerly Rosemary Naudi, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the members of the Congregation of St Joseph of the Apparition, her brother Francis and his wife Theresa, her sister Theresa and her sister-in-law Lena, widow of her brother Alfred, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and Israel. The funeral is being held in Israel tomorrow. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being held tomorrow, Monday, at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema at 9am.

PORTANIER MIFSUD. On August 24, SAVIOUR of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 81, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his two sons Jovin and Jonathan, niece Kimberly and nephews Liam and Hugh, his brothers Lino and Albert, his sister Maria, their wives and husband, the in-laws other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, August 26 at 7.45am for Fleur-de-Lys parish church, where Mass presente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by the interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being EDWIN NAUDI’s anniver­sary, tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for his repose.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

BONAVIA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Valerie, Norman and Celine, Nathalie and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER. MARISA – on the first anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and missed by all her class friends, Convent of the Sacred Heart. Rest in peace.

BORG OLIVIER – MARISA. In loving memory of my lovely nanna whom I’ve missed tremendously this past year. Your darling grandson, Tom Tom.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, revered and missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA – PAUL. In treasured memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but always remembered with immense love and gratitude by his beloved wife, Myriam, his children Marisa, Tonio, Mark and Nicolai, grandchildren, Carla and Andre’, and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Re-opening tomorrow for business as usual.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.