Obituaries

ATTARD. On August 24, CHRISTIAN, aged 86, a much beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his painful loss his wife Victoria, his children Stephen and his partner Christine, Joseph and his wife Elizabeth, Bernard and his wife Lara, his grandchildren Julia, Mandy, Simon, Gabrielle, Amy and Maya, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On August 24, at St Vincent de Paul residence, FILIPPA (Phyllis), née Cilia, of Żebbuġ, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emanuel, her children Maryann Morland, Saviour and his wife Janice, Simone and her husband Joseph Attard, Joseph and Natalja, Isabel and her husband Horace Spiteri, her grandchildren Liam, Haidyn, Francesco, Jessica, Ryan and Jeremy, her sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, at 7.30am, for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qalb ta’ Ġesù Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff of Serenity Ward 1, St Vincent de Paul residence for their care and dedication.

HUNT. On August 21, HENRY, hus­band of Brenda, aged 79, passed away to be reunited with his beloved brother, Joe. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Beverley and her husband Robert, his grandsons Seby and Julian, his sister Margaret, widow of Wilfred, his sister Marisa and her husband Paul, his nephews and nieces Debbie, Daryl, Vanessa, Steve, Sandra, Trevor, Gordon, Malcolm and their in-laws, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, at 9.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would kindly appreciate a donation to Hospice Malta, Balzan, instead of flowers. Henry always enjoyed casual wear, so we encourage those attending Mass not to come in formal attire. Anyone attending the Mass will be asked to wear a face mask throughout and will have their temperature checked before entering the church. Seating will ensure social distancing.

MUSCAT. On August 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his daughters Stephanie, Karen, Ruth and Rosalie, their respective husbands and grandchildren. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, at 8.30am, at Mosta Basilica, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support. Thanks also go to the staff at Roseville.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

BORG OLIVIER – MARISA. Happy memories of our dearest friend on the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by all the class at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Rest in peace, dearest Marisa.

