WISMAYER. On August 6, ROLAND. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Richard, Felicity and his brothers Oswald, Philip and his wife Kay, Anthony and his wife Duangnapa, and his sisters Elizabeth and her husband Raphael Farrugia, Lorraine, Gloria and her husband Sergio Zampa, and Gillian and her husband Roger De Gaetano and other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, August 27, at 8am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by a private family burial. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB. On August 23, JOSEPH (is-Sigar), of Valletta, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Veronica, his daughter Marvic and her partner Ken, his son Jean, his sister Doris, his in-laws, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 26, at 7.30am, for the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured, un-forgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

