Obituaries

ABELA. On August 24, at his residence, MANOEL, aged 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his wife Helen, his daughters Dr Marique Sciberras and her husband Mr John Sciberras, Dr Francoise Camilleri and her husband Dr Joseph Camilleri, his precious grandchildren Gabriella, Matthew, Laura and Michaela, his in-laws and their families, cousins and friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Thursday, August 25, at St Nicholas of Tolentino church, Tarxien (tal-Agostinjani), at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if donations in memory of Manoel are made to Dar Bjorn, Qormi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO ATTARD. On August 23, DORIS, aged 78, widow of Anthony, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Vincent and his wife Isabelle, her grandchildren Luke and Krista, her siblings and their spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Friday, August 26, at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, welcome her into Your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.

CATANIA. On Monday, August 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, ĠUŻEPPI (Il-Brajba), of Naxxar, former Farsons Group worker, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Doris, his children Eric, Pauline and her husband Albert, Georgina, his beloved grandchildren Jeremy, Sara, Alicia and Luca, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. During his life he was an active member of PN committee, councillor in the Naxxar Local Council, member in the Marija Bambina committee feast and a member in the two Naxxar band clubs. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 27 at 8.15am for Marija Bambina parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family request that no black attire is worn during the funeral Mass. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

CARUANA – MAY. In loving memory of a dearest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by her husband Joe, her children Veronique, Alexandra, Nathalie, Roberta and their respective husbands, her beloved grandchildren Nevise, Dawn, Marc, Thomas, Sean and Julia, their spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren Maxine and Mia. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

