Obituaries

BUGEJA. On August 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR (Salvu), of Rabat, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Vivienne, his children Charlie and his wife Mary, Leonard and his partner Marina, Emma and her husband Alexander Mercieca, his grandchildren Alexandra, Christopher, Elaine and her husband Gabriel Spiteri, Robert and his girlfriend Michela, James, his great-grandchildren Luke and Zack, his brother Tony, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 26, at 7.30am, for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On August 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, LEONARD HUGH, of Santa Luċija, aged 90, passed away peacefully. Leaving to cherish his memory his spouse Vincenza, his sons Michael and Tonio and his wife Carmen, his grandchildren Hannah, Luisa and Luigi, relatives, friends and acquaintances. Greeting him at the heavenly door, the little angel Giulia Maria. A cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 26, at 8.30am, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where a celebration of his life during Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Attendees to the Mass celebration of life are cordially invited to participate wearing light, comfortable informal wear. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT’ANGELO. On August 23, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ROSALIND, aged 76, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Louis, her son Owen and his wife Alison, her daughter Olivia and her husband Johan, her grandchildren William, Martina, Alessandra and Maximillian, her brothers Eric and his wife Yvonne and Antoine, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, August 26, at 8.30am, at St Francis church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 26th anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

