In Memoriam

ABELA – HELENE, née Madiona. Today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her husband Maurice, her children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angèle, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – Dr JOHN ATTARD. Remembering our dear father, especially today being the 50th anniversary of his death. His children and grandchildren.

FABRI. In loving memory of MARY on the third anniversary of her demise. Her sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – HELEN (Lily). In loving memory of our dear mother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her children Tony, Angele, Vicky and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

NAUDI – EDWIN. In loving memory of my dear brother on his anniversary. His sister Tania and her husband Peter Paul Portelli, niece and nephews. The 6.30pm Mass said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for his repose.

NAUDI. Loving, happy and fond memories of Perit LOUIS A. NAUDI on the third anniversary of his demise. Nephews, nieces and all his family.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MABEL J., today being the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TANTI – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very loving husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always fondly remembered by his wife Louise, his children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna and their spouses and all his grandchildren. The 6.30pm Mass at Santa Luċija parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

