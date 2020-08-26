Golden Anniversary

Dr ANTHONY ABELA MEDICI and MARYANNE CINI

The marriage between ANTHONY and MARYANNE took place on August 26, 1970, at Żebbuġ parish church, officiated by Rt. Rev. John Abela assisted by Bro. Joe Cini, SDB. Congratulations mum and dad on your 50th wedding anni-versary, and happy birthday dad, with our love from Joseph and Kathleen, Victoria and Owen, and grandchildren Samuel, Zack, Rachel and Gabriel. We wish you many more years of happiness together.

Obituaries

GRIXTI. On August 25, MARY née Borg, aged 98, widow of Joseph Grixti, passed away in Melbourne, Australia, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Dorienne, Anthony and his wife Doris, Marthese and her husband Mario Pace, her grandchildren, in-laws and other relatives.

TOLEDO. On August 23, at Roseville Care Home, Attard, RITA, née Sullivan, widow of her beloved Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving sister Lillian Camilleri, her sisters in-law Lina, widow of Harry, and Therese, widow of Godfrey, her brother in-law Ronald Agius, widower of Margaret, and Miriam; her many nephews and nieces, especially Chris, Debbie, Pippa, Neil, Gerard, Louise, Fay and Andrew. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville Care Home tomorrow, Thursday, August 27, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace. Special thanks go to all the staff at Roseville Care Home for their care and dedication. Anyone attending Mass will be asked to wear a face mask throughout. Seating will ensure social distancing.

In Memoriam

ABELA – HELENE, née Madiona. Today being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her husband Maurice, her children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angèle, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – Dr JOHN ATTARD. Remembering our dear father, especially today being the 51st anniversary of his death. His children and grandchildren.

FABRI. In loving memory of MARY, née Bonello, a dear mother and grandmother, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Her sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. Loving, happy and fond memories of Perit LOUIS A. NAUDI of Madliena, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Nephews, nieces and all his family.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MABEL J., today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAVONA. In loving memory of FRANCES on this the 12th anniversary of her passing away. A wonderful mother to Godwin, Gertie and Mary-Rose.

If I could have one wish in life

That wish would have to be

That God would take away my pain

And send you back to me.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Family Savona, Cassar, Clackson and Donne.

TANTI – JOSEPH. Fondly remembered always and especially today on the 20th anniversary of his demise, together with his dear wife Louise who joined him on June 15, 2020. Loving memories of our dear parents. From their children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna and their spouses and partners, their treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

