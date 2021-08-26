Obituary

BUSUTTIL. On August 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, widower of Joan née Borg Mallia, of Valletta and residing in Gżira, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving children and their respective spouses, his beloved grandchildren, his sisters, his in-laws, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday August 27, at 9am, for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – HELENE, née Madiona. Today being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her husband Maurice, her children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angèle, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – Dr JOHN ATTARD MD. In loving memory of our dear father today the 52nd anniversary of his death. Alfred, Maryrose, Mona, Marguerite and their families.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of CARMEL on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always remembered by his wife Martina and his son Henry-Paul, family and friends in Malta and abroad. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of MARY on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Her sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – HELEN (Lilly), née Bonnici. In loving memory of our dear mother today on the 18th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Angele, Vicky and family.

MIFSUD CHIRCOP – MARLENE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her children Berenice and Jerome and their families.

NAUDI. Loving, happy and fond memories of Perit LOUIS A. NAUDI, of Madliena, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Nephews, nieces and all his family.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MABEL J., today being the 21st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAVONA – FRANCES. Unforget-table memories of a wonderful mother today the 13th anniversary of her passing away.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved and missed

Everyday beyond measure

Rest in peace mummy darling. Family Clackson, Donne, Cassar, Savona.

