IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – HELENE, née Madiona. Today being the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angèle, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – Dr JOHN ATTARD. Remembering our dear father especially today being the 54th anniversary of his death. His family.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of CARMEL on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always remembered by his wife Martina and his son Henry-Paul, family and friends in Malta and abroad. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of MARY on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Her sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – HELEN (Lilly) née Bonnici. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother on the 20th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Angele, Vicky and their families.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MABEL J., today being the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAVONA – FRANCES, née Rapinette. 15 years since your passing and yet we miss you everyday. Your gentle disposition and warm and loving nature can never be forgotten. Forever alive in our hearts and dreams. Your family in London and Malta too.