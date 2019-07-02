Obituary

ZAMMIT. On August 25, MARY, of San Ġwann, aged 94, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Miriam née Clews, widow of her son John, her grandchildren Oriana and her husband Ray, Neil and his partner Joanne, her great-grandchildren Rebekah and Nikki Ann, her great-great-grandchild Blake, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28, at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving memory of HECTOR (ex-NAAFI official) on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

BRIFFA – LOUISETTE. Treasured memories of a very dear aunt on the anniversary of her death. Her niece Tanya. Rest in peace.

CAMILLERI – JANET, née Debattista. Sweet thoughts of you especially today on your birthday. Rest in peace dear one, we miss you so much. Auntie Marouska and family.

HOLLAND – Dr PATRICK HOLLAND. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband and father on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Rosemary, his daughter Helena, his brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

