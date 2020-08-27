Obituary

ATTARD. On August 26, CATHERINE, of Żebbuġ, residing in Attard, aged 55, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Johann Mifsud, her children Rebecca, Joseph, Deborah and Anthony, her sisters Mariella and her husband Martin Meachen, Simone and her husband Gerald Vella and Isabelle, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 situation, tomorrow’s Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be restricted to family members only. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass in memory of JOSEPH NOEL BURLO’ (b. Sliema, Malta 21.12.1947–d. UK 31.07.2020), who passed away at his home in the UK on July 31, will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 7.30pm, at Santa Barbara church, Capuchins Monastery, Kalkara. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – MAUREEN, née Brown. In loving memory of our dearest mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing. Always missed and remembered in our prayers. Her children John, Paul, Simone and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARRY – MARY ROSE, 27.08.2019. A dear mother and grandmother deeply missed by her son Duncan, his wife Daniela and their children Mia and Nina. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRIFFA – LOUISETTE. Re-membering and missing my dearest aunt on the anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her peace. Tanya.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of CARMEL on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always remembered by his wife Martina and his son Henry-Paul, family and friends in Malta and abroad. Lord, grant him eternal

rest.

HOLLAND – Dr PATRICK HOLLAND. Treasured memo-ries of a most beloved husband and father on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Rose Mary, daughter Helena, grandchildren, brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

