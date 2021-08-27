Obituary

GALEA. On August 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOAN née Bugeja, of Sliema, aged 84, wife of the late Albert Victor Galea DD.S., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Nadine and her husband John Spiteri Gingell, her stepchildren Adrian and his wife Rachel, Christine and her husband Dr Francis Borg and Simone and her husband Kenneth Dimech, her beloved grandchildren Albert, Kay, Charlotte, Stephen, Timothy, Veronica and Nina, her brother and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, together with her dedicated carers Marife, Bernardette, Russell, Michelle and Marina. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, August 27, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRIFFA – LOUISETTE. In ever loving memory of my beloved aunt on the anniversary of her passing away to better pastures. Rest in peace. Tanya.

HOLLAND – Dr PATRICK HOLLAND. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband and father on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Rosemarie, daughter Helena, grandchildren, brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear brother EDWIN on his anniversary. His loving sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and family.

