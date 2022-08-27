In Memoriam

BRIFFA – LOUISETTE. Fond memories of a loving aunt on the anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tanya.

HOLLAND – Dr PATRICK HOLLAND. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband and father on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Rose Mary, daughter Helena, grandchildren, brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Loving, happy and fond memories of Perit LOUIS A. NAUDI, of Madliena, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Nephews, nieces and all his family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.