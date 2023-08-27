Obituaries

CUTAJAR. On August 25, DOMINIC, former curator of the Museum of Fine Arts, aged 85, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Vivienne, his son Nathaniel and his wife Georgette, his daughter Justine, his grandson David, his sisters Carmen, Melita, Giorgina and their families, his in-laws and their families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 28 for the Carmelite parish church of Gżira where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the dedicated staff at the Cardiac Unit. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIENAAR. On August 22, at her residence in South Africa, MARYLOU, née Azzopardi, formerly of Sliema, passed away surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to morn her loss, her daughters Annabelle and Michelle, their respective spouses, her grandchildren, her mother Margaret Azzopardi, her siblings Josie, Anton, John and Bridget and their respective spouses, her nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, all their spouses and partners, and numerous friends in South Africa and Malta. Marylou’s ashes will be brought over to Malta for a memorial Mass, followed by their placement in the family crypt. Mass details will be announced in due course. The family extends its thanks for the support and solidarity shown it, both here and in South Africa. Rest in peace.

VELLA. On July 29, GEORGE went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 75. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Kerrie Sue, stepdaughters Evette and Heidi and their respective families, his sisters Miryam and her husband Rocco Spano, Carmen, widow of Godfrey Pecorella, his brothers Joseph and his wife Ricky, Richard and his wife Maria Grazia, Paul and his partner Marise Chetcuti, nephews and nieces. The funeral was held in Australia with a commemorative Mass being held tomorrow, Monday, August 28, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Suddenly, on August 23, FRANCIS, aged 74, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Gina, his children David and his wife Diane, Sarah and her husband Emmanuel, his grandchildren, Andreas, Matthias, Julian and Emma, his sister Connie and her husband Joseph, Sureyya, widow­er of his sister Edith, his in-laws Nina and her husband Ninu, Rita and her husband Joe, Elena and her husband Alessandro, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 28, at 8am, at Cospicua parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving and proud memory of Professor CARMELO, ‘Il-Gross’, who died on the 29th August 1948. Fondly remembered by his son President Emeritus Ugo and his family, his grandson the Hon. Carmelo, and the family of his late son Chief Justice Giuseppe.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, revered and missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In loving memory of GILLIAN BONNICI - 20.3.1965 - 27.8.2006. Remembered always, and now joined in eternal rest by her parents, who loved her well. Until we meet again. Ray, Amanda and Alexia.

EDWARD S. SAID - 30.08 .2017. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the sixth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but remembered with love by his wife Melita, his son Brian and his wife Joan, his daughter Muriel and her husband Josèph, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAVIOUR PORTELLI (ALDO) - 3.3.1938 – 27.8.2022. “One year has passed full of heartache, but we continue to look to you for guidance and advice. And remember that you are now reaping your reward in God's presence surrounded by your loved ones.” One year of missing a truly wonderful father. With Love Christine and John, Catherine and Ian, and grandchildren Holly, Sam and Christian.

Dr MALOU ZAHRA - in loving memory of our dearest MALOU on the 26th anniversary of her demise - 14.07.63 – 29.08.97. Rest in peace our precious one! Antoinette, Pierre and Vicky, their families and loved ones.

ELLEN ELLUL MERCER - 16.7.1948 – 27.8.2018. Treasured memories of dear ELLEN on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She remains very much alive in our hearts. Josie, Petra and Bruno, Sasha, Aimy, Angele, Luke, Sam and Sofia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LOUIS TABONE - August 30, 2020. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day... by his wife Marianne; his son Julian and his wife Rosette; his daughter Clare and her husband Matthew; his grandchildren Noah, Neal and Philippa; his relatives and his many friends... No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts you're always there!

In loving memory of Dr NORMAN VINCENTI. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father, Nanu and Buz-Nanu on the fifth anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Rose, Andrew, Mark and Ghislly, Mandy and Jon-Erik, Simon and Mireille and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

August 28, 2014 - In loving memory of JACQUES PARET whose joviality, adventurous spirit and gift to create happiness will stay forever in our hearts. “And so we know a nd rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” 1 John 4:16.

Remembering with much love my precious sister GILLIAN BONNICI, née Briffa 20.3.1965 - 27.8.2006. No words can truly comfort; But at least we can be glad; For all the golden moments; All the special times we had. Your life was indeed a blessing; Your memory forever a treasure; You’re still loved beyond words; And missed beyond measure. Now united with our late parents Joseph and Celine Briffa who passed away earlier on this year. A Mass will be said today at 6pm at S. Maria ad Nives, Selva di Val Gardena (Bolzano), Italy. Your only brother Kenrick Briffa.

