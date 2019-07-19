Obituary

BARRY. On August 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY ROSE, née Galea, widow of Frederick (former Times of Malta features editor), aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Ernest and his wife Aline, née Degabriele, and Duncan and his wife Daniela, née Camilleri, her brothers Joe Galea and his wife Marlene, Gene Galea and his wife Linda, her sisters Sr Dorothy Galea, FMM, and Anita and her husband Charles, her much-treasured grandchildren Naomi and her fiancé Jamie, Faye and her boyfriend Jacques, Mia and Nina, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 29, at 8.30am, for St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On August 24, MARIO of Żabbar, aged 62, passed away suddenly while out for his daily run, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Anna, his children Kristen, Adrian and his wife Claudia, his grandchildren Ben and Emily, his sister Rita, wife of Joe Conti, his sister-in-law Carmen, wife of Vincent Difesa, his brothers-in-law Mark DeBono and his wife Marica, and Joseph, his nephews and nieces, relatives, friends, and the running community. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 29, at 9am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to ALS Malta, Ħamrun, would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to celebrate his passing over to eternal life and kindly request mourners to refrain from wearing black. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WILLOUGHBY. On August 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, widow of John, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Stephania, Nathalie and her husband Ian Michael Vella, Antoine and Maria, Jacqueline and her husband Paul Farrugia, her beloved grandchildren Mitchell, Jake, Mike, Jamie, John Jack, her sister Vivi, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, August 28, at 8am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memories of our dearest father, Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD CREMONA, DDS, on the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his children, Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer and David, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josette, his son Kenneth, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memories of a dear auntie MARY on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SMITH. In loving memory of our beloved father RONNIE and brother TOM on the 43rd and 41st anniversary of their death. Always remembered by Blanche, Cecilia and Pat. Please remember them in your prayers.