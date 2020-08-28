Obituaries

CASHA. On August 26, at his residence, ALEXANDER of Balzan, aged 67, passed away peacefully after a short illness. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Louise, his brother Godfrey and his wife Margaret, his sister Bridget, his niece Jennifer and her husband Omar, his nephew Kenneth and his wife Diane, their children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 29, at 8am, for the parish church of the Annunciation, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On August 23, MARIO of Msida, aged 60, in Gozo under tragic circumstances. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Mary, his brothers Robert, Marco and his wife Irene, his cousins, Fr Conrad Grech, Hilary and Noella, his uncle Lino and his wife Angela of UK, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am tomorrow, Saturday, August 29, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home.

MIFSUD CHIRCOP. On August 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA CARMELA (Marlene), aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Berenice and her husband Ulf Kortstock, her son Jerome and his fiancée Christina, her grandchildren Julia, Helena and Tristan, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, August 29, at 8am, for Mosta Basilica where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memo-ries of our dearest father, Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD CREMONA, DDS, on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his children, Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josette, his son Kenneth, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memories of a dear auntie, MARY, on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

