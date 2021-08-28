Obituary

MIFSUD. On August 26, CARMEL, aged 79, of Qormi residing in Ta’ l-Ibraġ, went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary Rose née Mangion, his brothers and sisters, Katie, Mary, George, Sebastian, Sylvia, Raymond, Michael, Anton and Sammy, widower of his sister Doris, and their respective families. His in-laws John, Ray and Albert and their respective families, many other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Monday, August 30, at 3pm, at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Day Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital and at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Unit.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memo-ries of our dearest father, Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD CREMONA, DDS, on the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his children, Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CROCKFORD – PAULETTE, née Vidal. On the first anniversary of the passing away of a very loving and much loved mother. Rest in peace. Your son Patrick and his wife Kathy.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josette, his son Kenneth, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memo-ries of a dear auntie, MARY, on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SMITH. Treasured memories of a beloved father and brother on the anniversary of their passing. Sadly missed by Blanche, Cecilia and Pat. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A prayer is solicited.

VELLA TOMLIN – EUSTACE. In memory of a loving father on the 25th anniversary of his death. Christina, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Fantastic top quality art materials. www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.