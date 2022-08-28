In Memoriam

CREMONA. Treasured memories of our dearest father, Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD CREMONA, DDS, on the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and grati­tude by his children, Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memo­ry of a beloved husband and father, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josette, his son Kenneth, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL MERCER – ELLEN, née Perry. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Remembered with much love by her husband Josie, her children Petra and her husband Bruno, Angele, as well as her grandchildren Luke, Sasha, Sam, Amy and Sofia. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memories of a dear aunty MARY, on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, revered and missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VINCENTI – Dr NORMAN VINCENTI. Precious memories of a beloved husband, father, nannu and buż-nannu on the fourth anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Rose, Andrew, Mark and Ghislly, Mandy and Jon-Erik, Simon and Mireille and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those we love don’t go away, they walk besides us every day.

